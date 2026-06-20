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Home > Movie News

Rao Bahadur Desa Sanchari: Satya Dev rocks on the dance floor

Published on June 20, 2026 by swathy

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Rao Bahadur Desa Sanchari: Satya Dev rocks on the dance floor

Rao Bahadur

Satyadev has been surprising with his versatility in choosing scripts and pulling off different roles. He is promising a deeply immersive psychological drama with Venkatesh Maha’s Rao Bahadur. The movie trailer has raised anticipation for this 3rd July release to another level.

The movie team have unveiled second single, Desa Sanchari and it is a complete rock n’ roll tribute to retro music. The interesting part is that the director shot it in a cage with dancer and Satyadev pulling off some classical ball room choreography in great style. Satyadev shocks with his flexibility and agility on dance floor. His rock dance show is a big highlight of the song.

Rao Bahadur seems to give a retro style filmmaking grand tribute with its very own grand subtext. Sai Smaran’s composition and Hemachandra, Priyanka Gajanan’s rendition give the necessary energy to this classical song. Anurag Reddy, Sharath Chandra and Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy are producing this movie presented by Mahesh Babu.

Next Actress Overshadows Her Co-Stars With Her Bikini Acts Previous Ram Charan and Upasana introduce Klin Kaara
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TRENDING

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