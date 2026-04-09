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Home > Movie News

Rao Bahadur: Satya Dev and Deepa glow in vintage look

Published on April 9, 2026 by nymisha

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Rao Bahadur: Satya Dev and Deepa glow in vintage look

Rao Bahadur is emerging as a highly interesting film, set to showcase Satya Dev in a never-seen-before character. After a title glimpse that made a lasting impact, the team is ready to unveil the first single, O Sundari, on April 15th. The excitement surrounding the movie is steadily growing among film lovers.

Much of this anticipation is credited to writer and director Venkatesh Maha. He has a well-known penchant for delivering something unique and breaking away from regular cinematic tropes. His vision for this film promises a refreshing and deeply engaging story.

It is highly encouraging to see superstar Mahesh Babu presenting this film under GMB Entertainment. His backing of such a distinctive project speaks volumes about the film’s strong content. Producers Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy, Anurag Reddy, and Sharath Chandra are clearly providing grand production values to bring this grand vision to the screen.

The poster for O Sundari is a visual delight, creatively framed through a translucent veil. Deepa Thomas radiates a natural, understated elegance. However, Satya Dev completely steals the show with his spectacular vintage look. His thick hair, retro glasses, and printed shirt create a highly stylish aesthetic that will definitely increase the intrigue for the film.

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