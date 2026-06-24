RAPO23, Most Ambitious Project @100 Cr Budget

#RAPO23 is being mounted as one of the most ambitious projects in Ram Pothineni’s career.

Backed by Krishna Pothineni, who is leaving no stone unturned to bring RAPO’s vision to life, the film is being planned on a massive scale with a budget said to be around ₹100 crore.

The project has already brought together a formidable technical team. National Award-winning cinematographer Tirru, known for his striking visual style and command over large-scale cinema, is on board to shape the film’s intense neo-noir world. Peter Hein, one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated action choreographers, is expected to design multiple high-octane action sequences and add a larger-than-life impact to the film.

Meanwhile, ace production designer A.S. Prakash is erecting massive sets on the outskirts of Hyderabad, further adding to the scale and ambition of the project.

With extensive planning, top technicians, huge action set pieces, grand production design and some big and surprising names expected in the cast, #RAPO23 is fast shaping up to be a landmark film in Ram Pothineni’s career.

The Film is Produced by Krishna Pothineni Under Rapo Cinematics Banner.