‘Rappa..Rappa’ dialogue takes Telangana politics by storm

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa dialogue ‘Rappa..Rappa’ is taking Telangana politics by storm with leaders from all parties using the popular verse to drive home their point. While it was YSRCP cadres who first used the dialogue and former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy defended it, more than AP politicians, the popular dialogue has caught the fancy of Telangana politicians.

‘Rappa…Rappa’ dialogue made headlines in Telangana politics, when supporters of Harish Rao erected flexes with ‘Rappa..Rappa..’ 3.0 Loading in 2028 in Sangareddy, hinting that BRS will come back to power in the next Assembly elections.

As Harish Rao’s posters with the famous dialogue became viral, BRS cadres from across Telangana started using the dialogue along with their favourite leaders’ images. As the dialogue is going viral, Congress leaders hit back at BRS.

“There is no place for ‘Rappa..Rappa..’ in politics. What are BRS leaders trying to say with Rappa..Rappa dialogue? Do they want to turn a peaceful Telangana into a factionism-affected state? Aren’t they able to digest welfare schemes and development initiatives being implemented by Congress Govt? BRS leaders are trying to create unrest in Telangana which is home for peace and prosperity?” said Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy expressing his opinion on Pushpa movie dialogue.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind used the ‘Rappa ..Rappa’ dialogue with elan to target BRS top leaders.

“BRS leaders are making ‘Rappa..Rappa’ 3.0 Loading dialogue and posters viral. Leave aside coming back to power in 2028 for the third time, not even three MLAs will win from BRS. Even KTR will lose from Sircilla. KCR will not even contest. BRS leaders should be arrested and jailed rappa ..rappa..for their corruption” said firebrand MP Arvind Dharmapuri in his inimitable style in Nizamabad on Monday.

With leaders and cadres from BRS, Congress, BJP jumping on the ‘Rappa.. Rappa’ bandwagon, Telangana politics have clearly heated up.