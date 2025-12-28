Rare Pic: Ram Charan with Salman Khan and MS Dhoni

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan has been a great ambassador of Telugu Cinema and he has good connections with sportspersons as well. Mainly, his friendship with Salman Khan is no big secret. He appeared in Salman’s home production Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan in a cameo.

Now, he got a special invitation to attend the Bollywood Bhaijaan’s 60th birthday bash. There, this rate pic moment had been captured. Charan, Salman Khan, Bobby Deol in discussion with cricketing legend MS Dhoni. It looked like they are sharing a light moment with great intent.

Ram Charan might be sharing his excitement about his upcoming biggie Peddi, where he will be seen as a cricketer. He could be asking MSD about tips to rock climax portions, whose shoot is underway in Hyderabad and soon will shift to Delhi.

This rare moment is to be treasured for ages. All of them have achieved pinnacle of popularity and success in their respective careers. It is a dream come true to watch them all sharing moments in one frame. On the film side, with Peddi, Ram Charan is aiming to deliver a spectacular cinematic experience on 27th March, worldwide.