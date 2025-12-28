x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rare Pic: Ram Charan with Salman Khan and MS Dhoni

Published on December 28, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Rare Pic: Ram Charan with Salman Khan and MS Dhoni
image
Can Stepping Away from Cinema Work for Vijay? Lessons from Star Politicians
image
SIT Grills Bhumana Karunakar Reddy
image
Census Freeze Halts Greater Vijayawada and Tirupati Plans
image
Prabhas’ Lengthiest Speech on Stage

Rare Pic: Ram Charan with Salman Khan and MS Dhoni

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan has been a great ambassador of Telugu Cinema and he has good connections with sportspersons as well. Mainly, his friendship with Salman Khan is no big secret. He appeared in Salman’s home production Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan in a cameo.

Now, he got a special invitation to attend the Bollywood Bhaijaan’s 60th birthday bash. There, this rate pic moment had been captured. Charan, Salman Khan, Bobby Deol in discussion with cricketing legend MS Dhoni. It looked like they are sharing a light moment with great intent.

Ram Charan might be sharing his excitement about his upcoming biggie Peddi, where he will be seen as a cricketer. He could be asking MSD about tips to rock climax portions, whose shoot is underway in Hyderabad and soon will shift to Delhi.

This rare moment is to be treasured for ages. All of them have achieved pinnacle of popularity and success in their respective careers. It is a dream come true to watch them all sharing moments in one frame. On the film side, with Peddi, Ram Charan is aiming to deliver a spectacular cinematic experience on 27th March, worldwide.

Previous Can Stepping Away from Cinema Work for Vijay? Lessons from Star Politicians
else

TRENDING

image
Rare Pic: Ram Charan with Salman Khan and MS Dhoni
image
Prabhas’ Lengthiest Speech on Stage
image
Sandhya Theatre Stampede: Chargesheet against Allu Arjun

Latest

image
Rare Pic: Ram Charan with Salman Khan and MS Dhoni
image
Can Stepping Away from Cinema Work for Vijay? Lessons from Star Politicians
image
SIT Grills Bhumana Karunakar Reddy
image
Census Freeze Halts Greater Vijayawada and Tirupati Plans
image
Prabhas’ Lengthiest Speech on Stage

Most Read

image
Can Stepping Away from Cinema Work for Vijay? Lessons from Star Politicians
image
SIT Grills Bhumana Karunakar Reddy
image
Census Freeze Halts Greater Vijayawada and Tirupati Plans

Related Articles

Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions