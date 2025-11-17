x
Rasha Thadani Signs Her First Telugu Film

Published on November 17, 2025

Rasha Thadani Signs Her First Telugu Film

Following in the footsteps of her mother, Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani has stepped into the world of cinema. She made her Hindi debut with Azaad and soon became the talk of the town after the viral song “Ui Amma” created a strong identity and fanbase for her.

Rasha is now set to make her Telugu debut opposite Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, who is also stepping into films.

The makers were on the lookout for a fresh and promising face to star alongside Jaya Krishna, and Rasha perfectly fit the bill.

Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, this love story is said to revolve around deep emotions, raw conflict, and a compelling love track that promises to stand out in the genre.

Presented by Ashwini Dutt and produced by P. Kiran, the project has already generated substantial curiosity within the industry and among audiences.

Principal photography is scheduled to begin this month, with the team set to announce the title and additional details in the coming days.

