Rashi Khanna joins Pawan Kalyan’s UBS

Published on July 22, 2025 by nymisha

Rashi Khanna joins Pawan Kalyan’s UBS

Charming damsel Rashi Khanna bagged a big-ticket film after a long span. After featuring is a bunch of medium and low budget films bedside second tier actors, the Jai Lava Kusa actress is now set to share screen space with Pawan Kalyan in the upcoming cop drama Ustaad Bhagat Singh which has director Harish Shankar at the helm.

The news about Rashi Khanna joining this big-budget entertainer has been making rounds for quite some time now. Today morning, the makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh officially announced her casting through an adorable first look poster. The Oohalu Gusagudalade actress plays Shloka in this film and she appears in a trendy mini skirt with a DLSR camera hanging from her neck. It seems like she plays the role of a enthusiastic shutterbug or a lively photo journalist in this film.

This is going to be a big break for Rashi Khanna who has been struggling to score a big hit and revive her career. She was last seen in Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You. Unfortunately, most of recent outings struggled to bring any fame for her. This film will have a huge impact on her career.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh features Sree Leela as the leading lady. The film is touted to be a remake of Kollywood cop thriller Theri and has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Previous SIT Reveals Kavali Ex-MLA Received Election Funds from ₹3,500 Cr Liquor Scam
