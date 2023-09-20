Rashmika on board for Ravi Teja’s Film

National crush Rashmika Mandanna is busy with films in several languages. She is now focused on Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule and the film releases in August 2024. The actress walked out of Nithiin’s film recently and the latest news is that the actress gave her nod for Ravi Teja’s next film. Gopichand Malineni will direct this actioner and this the fourth collaboration of Ravi Teja and Gopi Malineni.

The shooting portions of the film are expected to commence in November and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. There are reports that this is the most expensive film made in Ravi Teja’s career. Ravi Teja’s next release is Tiger Nageswara Rao which is aimed for Dasara 2023 release.