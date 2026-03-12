x
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Rashmika Threatens of Initiating Legal Action

Published on March 12, 2026 by sankar

Top actress Rashmika Mandanna is happily married to actor Vijay Deverakonda. The duo returned back from their holiday and are back to work. An old clip which was eight year old has been going viral from the past couple of days. The actress has taken to her social media page and threatened to initiate legal action. Here is her statement:

“And to others concerned with this matter. It has been 8 years since a sustained campaign of misinformation, harassment and targeted attacks from a section of the media and individuals online had started against me. I have watched as my words have been taken out of context, as words I never uttered were spun into false narratives, and hate has been amplified for the sake of views, reach and engagement. All this while, while it pained me and hurt me, I chose patience and silence. I accept that being in the public eye sometimes comes with unfair criticism, but as long as I remain true to myself and happy, spreading joy around me, things will fall into place.

An old private conversation, believed to be from nearly eight years ago, appears to have been recorded and circulated without the knowledge or consent of those involved. A small portion of that conversation has now been deliberately taken out of context and circulated widely to create yet another discomforting controversy. For eight years, while the attacks were restricted to me I chose silence. Today, while others are being drawn into this, I cannot stay silent any longer. I choose to draw a boundary. Many people have supported me with love all these years. I thank them from the bottom of my heart. I request all media platforms, influencers and individuals who are circulating this content or related narratives to remove them immediately. You have 24 hours from the time of this statement to do so” posted the actress.

