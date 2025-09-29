x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rashmika turns up her Glamour in Style

Published on September 29, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
The Raja Saab Trailer : Prabhas’ Horror Fantasy
image
Rashmika turns up her Glamour in Style
image
Ranbir Kapoor’s Big Update on Animal Park
image
After 71 days, Mithun Reddy gets bail in liquor scandal
image
Dasara Releases: Who Will Dominate?

Rashmika turns up her Glamour in Style

Kannada girl Rashmika Mandanna made it big in Telugu and she is now completely focused on scoring a sensational hit in Hindi. The actress has several crazy projects and she is waiting for the release of her upcoming Bollywood outing Thamma. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika are the lead actors and the trailer impressed the audience. The first single ‘Tum Mere Na Huye’ has been out today and Rashmika surprised with her glamorous moves in her own style. The actress looked sizzling hot and flaunted herself in style in this number.

Rashmika stuns everyone with her dance moves and Tum Mere Na Huye is her most glamorous song in her career. The chemistry between Ayushmann and Rashmika needs special mention. Madhubanti Bagchi and Sachin-Jigar sang the song. Paresh Rawal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Faisal Malik, Sathyaraj, Geeta Aggarwal will be seen in other important roles. The film produced by Maddock Films is all set to hit the screens on October 21st. Aditya Sarpotdar directed this horror comedy which has an intense love story.

Next The Raja Saab Trailer : Prabhas’ Horror Fantasy Previous Ranbir Kapoor’s Big Update on Animal Park
else

TRENDING

image
The Raja Saab Trailer : Prabhas’ Horror Fantasy
image
Rashmika turns up her Glamour in Style
image
Ranbir Kapoor’s Big Update on Animal Park

Latest

image
The Raja Saab Trailer : Prabhas’ Horror Fantasy
image
Rashmika turns up her Glamour in Style
image
Ranbir Kapoor’s Big Update on Animal Park
image
After 71 days, Mithun Reddy gets bail in liquor scandal
image
Dasara Releases: Who Will Dominate?

Most Read

image
After 71 days, Mithun Reddy gets bail in liquor scandal
image
Telangana local body polls schedule announced
image
Vijay Rally Stampede: Legal Battle and Threats

Related Articles

Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions