Rashmika turns up her Glamour in Style

Kannada girl Rashmika Mandanna made it big in Telugu and she is now completely focused on scoring a sensational hit in Hindi. The actress has several crazy projects and she is waiting for the release of her upcoming Bollywood outing Thamma. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika are the lead actors and the trailer impressed the audience. The first single ‘Tum Mere Na Huye’ has been out today and Rashmika surprised with her glamorous moves in her own style. The actress looked sizzling hot and flaunted herself in style in this number.

Rashmika stuns everyone with her dance moves and Tum Mere Na Huye is her most glamorous song in her career. The chemistry between Ayushmann and Rashmika needs special mention. Madhubanti Bagchi and Sachin-Jigar sang the song. Paresh Rawal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Faisal Malik, Sathyaraj, Geeta Aggarwal will be seen in other important roles. The film produced by Maddock Films is all set to hit the screens on October 21st. Aditya Sarpotdar directed this horror comedy which has an intense love story.