Rashmika’s Unique Role in AA22

Rashmika Mandanna has done impressive films and she has done her best for every film she signed. The actress will be seen in a crucial role in Allu Arjun’s next film which is under shoot. Atlee is the director and Deepika Padukone plays the leading lady. Rashmika has a challenging role with a negative shade in this untitled film and it was Allu Arjun who suggested her for the role. The duo earlier worked in the Pushpa franchise.

Rashmika loved the unique attempt and signed the film. The actress joined the sets of the film this week and she is shooting for her portions currently. The actress will shoot for this film in this month and will take a break for her wedding that will take place in Udaipur on February 26th. Allu Arjun is in plans to complete the shoot of the film post summer and move on to his next. Atlee will release AA22 in summer 2027 and Sun Pictures are the producers.