x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rashmika’s Unique Role in AA22

Published on February 5, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
NBK112: Bunch of Directors in Talks
image
Is Yash’s Toxic Releasing as per the Plan?
image
No Clean Chit in Tirumala Laddu Ghee Case, Says Pawan Kalyan, Seeks YSRCP Apology
image
Supreme Court Refuses Expanded CBI Investigation in Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case
image
Telangana High Court Gives Major Relief to Group 1 Candidates

Rashmika’s Unique Role in AA22

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna has done impressive films and she has done her best for every film she signed. The actress will be seen in a crucial role in Allu Arjun’s next film which is under shoot. Atlee is the director and Deepika Padukone plays the leading lady. Rashmika has a challenging role with a negative shade in this untitled film and it was Allu Arjun who suggested her for the role. The duo earlier worked in the Pushpa franchise.

Rashmika loved the unique attempt and signed the film. The actress joined the sets of the film this week and she is shooting for her portions currently. The actress will shoot for this film in this month and will take a break for her wedding that will take place in Udaipur on February 26th. Allu Arjun is in plans to complete the shoot of the film post summer and move on to his next. Atlee will release AA22 in summer 2027 and Sun Pictures are the producers.

Next Fahadh Faasil locked for Venky’s Film? Previous Record Price for Dhurandhar 2 Digital Rights
else

TRENDING

image
NBK112: Bunch of Directors in Talks
image
Is Yash’s Toxic Releasing as per the Plan?
image
Exclusive Update on NBK111

Latest

image
NBK112: Bunch of Directors in Talks
image
Is Yash’s Toxic Releasing as per the Plan?
image
No Clean Chit in Tirumala Laddu Ghee Case, Says Pawan Kalyan, Seeks YSRCP Apology
image
Supreme Court Refuses Expanded CBI Investigation in Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case
image
Telangana High Court Gives Major Relief to Group 1 Candidates

Most Read

image
No Clean Chit in Tirumala Laddu Ghee Case, Says Pawan Kalyan, Seeks YSRCP Apology
image
Supreme Court Refuses Expanded CBI Investigation in Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case
image
Telangana High Court Gives Major Relief to Group 1 Candidates

Related Articles

Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look