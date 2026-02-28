x
Switch to: తెలుగు
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rashmika’s Wedding post Creates Records

Published on February 28, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
CBI Reopens Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case, Fresh Questions Over Midnight Call
image
Mohan Babu Screams Supremacy In SM
image
Nani continues his pan-Indian Plans
image
SYG Scales Up: War-Epic Climax @ 20 Cr
image
Rashmika’s Wedding post Creates Records

Rashmika’s Wedding post Creates Records

Telugu actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married in a destination wedding in Udaipur on February 26th in the presence of family members and close friends. The duo posted the wedding clicks on their social media pages and they are widely circulated all over. Rashmika’s Instagram post with their wedding pictures has become the ‘Most Liked Instagram’ post in Asia. The post received 23.2 million likes as per today morning. Vijay’s post received 18.4 million likes and they together got 41.6 million likes on Instagram.

Earlier to this, Virat Kohli’s Instagram post for T20 World Cup 2024 has received 22.8 million likes and is the most liked post in Asia on Instagram. Rashmika’s wedding post dethroned Virat Kohli’s post and it emerged as the most like one on Instagram. None of the wedding posts of Indian actors or celebrities came near to the reach of Vijay and Rashmika’s wedding. The duo is currently on a break and they will return back to work in the mid of March. A grand wedding reception will be hosted by the couple on March 4th in Hyderabad.

Next SYG Scales Up: War-Epic Climax @ 20 Cr Previous Fresh Rumors on Prakash Raj Vs Sandeep Vanga in Spirit
else

TRENDING

image
Mohan Babu Screams Supremacy In SM
image
Nani continues his pan-Indian Plans
image
SYG Scales Up: War-Epic Climax @ 20 Cr

Latest

image
CBI Reopens Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case, Fresh Questions Over Midnight Call
image
Mohan Babu Screams Supremacy In SM
image
Nani continues his pan-Indian Plans
image
SYG Scales Up: War-Epic Climax @ 20 Cr
image
Rashmika’s Wedding post Creates Records

Most Read

image
CBI Reopens Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case, Fresh Questions Over Midnight Call
image
Formula E Case : IAS Officer Arvind Kumar Suspended !
image
KCR Tells Court : Ministers’ “Baseless Statements” Damaged His Reputation Over Kaleshwaram Report

Related Articles

SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly