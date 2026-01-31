Rattatataav from FUNKY: Mass beats and Peppy vibe

The second single RATTATATAAV from FUNKY has been unveiled, adding to the growing excitement surrounding the film. The song, composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, brings a high-energy vibe that perfectly suits the film’s quirky and entertaining tone.

Ram Miriyala’s lively vocals and Dev Pawar’s playful lyrics enhance the song’s appeal, making it engaging and fun. The track blends rhythm and attitude, offering a glimpse into the vibrant musical world of FUNKY.

Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar appear in refreshing avatars, delivering strong on-screen chemistry. The colorful visuals and spirited choreography further add to the song’s charm, making it a visual treat alongside its catchy audio.

Director KV Anudeep returns to his signature comic style, aiming to deliver laughter and chaos in equal measure. Backed by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, FUNKY is set for a theatrical release on February 13, 2026.