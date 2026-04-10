Ravi Babu’s Razor Releasing On A Special Date

Ravi Babu’s forthcoming thriller Razor is all set to hit the theatres this summer. The film, presented by Suresh Babu under the banner of Suresh Productions and produced by Flying Frogs, has already completed its shoot and the post-production works have also wrapped up.

The makers have now officially locked May 8 as the theatrical release date, significant as it coincides with the birth anniversary of Ravi Babu’s father, the late Chalapathi Rao. The announcement has been made through intense and emotionally packed posters.

Razor promises a raw, violent, and atmospheric experience. The title glimpse and other glimpse, packed with tension, grit, and a distinct visual style, earned strong appreciation and set good expectations for what appears to be one of the filmmaker’s boldest films yet.

The technical team features cinematographer Charan Madhavaneni and music composer SS Rajesh.