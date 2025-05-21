x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ravi Mohan’s wife Aarti Ravi demands Shocking Alimony

Published on May 21, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Kudos to Pawan: Karnataka hands over Kumki elephants to AP
image
Ravi Mohan’s wife Aarti Ravi demands Shocking Alimony
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Strict changes for an Item Song
image
Photos : HHVM Song launch Event
image
Finally, Shah Rukh Khan is back to Shoot

Ravi Mohan’s wife Aarti Ravi demands Shocking Alimony

The divorce proceedings between Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi have become a focal point of public interest. Their disputes, expressed through social media statements have attracted considerable attention from internet users. On Wednesday, the couple went to court to submit their petitions, bringing to an end nearly 15 years of their marriage. Reports indicate that Ravi Mohan and Aarti appeared at the Chennai Family Welfare Court today for their ongoing divorce case, which has been rescheduled for June 12th. Aarti has requested a monthly maintenance payment of Rs 40 lakh from the actor which left many in shock.

Previously, Ravi Mohan had initiated divorce proceedings in the same family court. The case was directed to the Mediation and Reconciliation Center, where the judge encouraged the parties to engage in constructive dialogue. Following this, they attended three mediation sessions, all of which reportedly unfolded in a serene and cooperative atmosphere.

Once mediation was completed, the case materials and documentation were returned to the Family Welfare Court for additional actions. On May 21, 2025, the couple appeared before the judge at the First Family Court. With the hearing now delayed, all attention is focused on the forthcoming session set for June 12.

Turning to the contentious exchanges between Ravi Mohan and Aarti on social media, tensions escalated after Aarti disclosed some surprising details. Recently, Ravi Mohan shared an extensive statement in which he alleged that he faced abuse during their marriage. He also discussed his relationship with singer Kenishaa Francis, describing her as a consistent source of support during challenging periods. In response, Aarti appeared to rebut his claims, insinuating that Kenishaa was involved in their marriage. She further asserted that she possesses evidence of a third party’s involvement prior to their divorce filing. Married in 2009, Ravi Mohan and Aarti are the parents of two sons, Aarav and Ayaan.

Next Kudos to Pawan: Karnataka hands over Kumki elephants to AP Previous Pawan Kalyan’s Strict changes for an Item Song
else

TRENDING

image
Ravi Mohan’s wife Aarti Ravi demands Shocking Alimony
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Strict changes for an Item Song
image
Photos : HHVM Song launch Event

Latest

image
Kudos to Pawan: Karnataka hands over Kumki elephants to AP
image
Ravi Mohan’s wife Aarti Ravi demands Shocking Alimony
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Strict changes for an Item Song
image
Photos : HHVM Song launch Event
image
Finally, Shah Rukh Khan is back to Shoot

Most Read

image
Kudos to Pawan: Karnataka hands over Kumki elephants to AP
image
Fake Liquor Brands Scandal During YS Jagan Rule
image
Reshuffle in Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office Soon

Related Articles

Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025 Aakansha Singh latest pictures Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event Thug Life Movie Team Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree