Ravi Mohan’s wife Aarti Ravi demands Shocking Alimony

The divorce proceedings between Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi have become a focal point of public interest. Their disputes, expressed through social media statements have attracted considerable attention from internet users. On Wednesday, the couple went to court to submit their petitions, bringing to an end nearly 15 years of their marriage. Reports indicate that Ravi Mohan and Aarti appeared at the Chennai Family Welfare Court today for their ongoing divorce case, which has been rescheduled for June 12th. Aarti has requested a monthly maintenance payment of Rs 40 lakh from the actor which left many in shock.

Previously, Ravi Mohan had initiated divorce proceedings in the same family court. The case was directed to the Mediation and Reconciliation Center, where the judge encouraged the parties to engage in constructive dialogue. Following this, they attended three mediation sessions, all of which reportedly unfolded in a serene and cooperative atmosphere.

Once mediation was completed, the case materials and documentation were returned to the Family Welfare Court for additional actions. On May 21, 2025, the couple appeared before the judge at the First Family Court. With the hearing now delayed, all attention is focused on the forthcoming session set for June 12.

Turning to the contentious exchanges between Ravi Mohan and Aarti on social media, tensions escalated after Aarti disclosed some surprising details. Recently, Ravi Mohan shared an extensive statement in which he alleged that he faced abuse during their marriage. He also discussed his relationship with singer Kenishaa Francis, describing her as a consistent source of support during challenging periods. In response, Aarti appeared to rebut his claims, insinuating that Kenishaa was involved in their marriage. She further asserted that she possesses evidence of a third party’s involvement prior to their divorce filing. Married in 2009, Ravi Mohan and Aarti are the parents of two sons, Aarav and Ayaan.