Ravi Mohan’s wife Aarti Ravi slams Kenishaa Francis

Ravi Mohan, previously recognized as Jayam Ravi, revealed his separation from Aarti Ravi in September last year. Since that announcement, rumors have circulated regarding his alleged romantic involvement with singer Kenishaa Francis, especially following their recent joint appearance that seemed to validate such speculation. In response, Aarti composed a message asserting that their split was influenced by an outside party. She posted on Instagram, explaining the “truth” regarding her separation from Ravi. Within her message, she alluded to an external figure within their relationship—suggestively pointing toward Kenishaa—stating, “There is limited room for those who prioritize dignity over drama. Manipulative circumstances leave me no option but to address this one last time. The truth must be disclosed – definitively. Financial concerns, authority, meddling, or control are not the causes of our marital struggle. There exists a third party in our marriage. What caused our breakdown stemmed not from within us, but from outside interference. The ‘light of your life’ only cast shadows over ours. That’s the reality. This individual was involved long before the divorce was initiated. This isn’t speculation. I possess evidence.”

While she refrained from naming Kenishaa directly, the term “light of your life” echoes Ravi’s recent comments about her. Aarti also refuted claims that she was a “controlling wife,” asserting her actions were merely to shield her husband from harmful behaviors. She declared that any devoted wife would act similarly for the welfare of their partner. Aarti reminisced about Ravi departing from their home in expensive sneakers, stating, “Even during the so-called challenging times, we experienced genuine familial moments, including time spent with my in-laws, and our social media reflects that. Up until the very end, I believed our marriage mirrored many others—characterized by love, conflict, shared aspirations, and occasional hardships. Did he leave home barefoot, devoid of his possessions and dignity? The truth? He left wearing brand-name shoes, fully dressed, and had access to his wallet and vehicle—taking any belongings he desired. He was not banished. He departed—calmly, knowingly, and with intention.”

Aarti challenged her estranged husband’s portrayal of being “freed” from her alleged grasp, asserting that if his claim were accurate, he would have gone straight to his “estranged” parents’ house. Instead, she pointed out, he sought solace elsewhere, which only exacerbated the situation. She remarked, “Let’s not mistake a rescue operation for a meeting disguised as virtue.” Additionally, she questioned why, if their marriage was genuinely unbearable, he continued to celebrate anniversaries and participate in family vacations. “That was the moment he opted to leave—not out of trepidation but because the secret was no longer protected.”

Aarti refuted the assertions that Ravi was merely a “resident son-in-law,” explaining that their living arrangements were either at her in-laws’ homes or at their own residences in Alwarpet and ECR, rather than on her parents’ property. She mentioned that Ravi had only interacted with their children four times over the past year—of his own volition—and had never attempted to gain custody or visitation rights. She expressed that the children only feel secure in familiar surroundings, and his current living circumstances with the alleged third party have created more distance between them. Additionally, she claimed that after a minor car incident during a visit to their shared office, a bouncer prevented them from entering.

In response to accusations of abuse and emotional manipulation, Aarti remarked, “It’s almost absurd to think that a six-foot man could be held captive by a woman who is only 5’2″. If he remained, it was out of his own choice, not coercion. For 15 years, I was urged to sacrifice my own ambitions and career, despite holding a master’s degree from the UK, to support his life and work. I was promised enduring security, but that promise was broken. If I had not been constrained, I could have built a successful career for myself—twice, in fact—more than sufficient to maintain the lavish lifestyle I was led to believe stemmed from love rather than obligation. Every financial decision was made jointly, and I have meticulously documented everything. These records will be presented in court.”

Aarti wrapped up her statement with a heartfelt message for her supporters, indicating that she had tried to maintain dignity regarding the situation for as long as possible. After 18 years of marriage, she expressed feelings of betrayal and being left to navigate public criticism while her husband chose to remain silent. “I am not weak. I am not here to beg. I am here to hold my head high—before my family and in solidarity with countless voices that have been silenced. With that, I will say no more. Because I continue to have faith—in the justice system.”

This statement followed Ravi’s earlier social media post, where he alleged that he had suffered from emotional and financial abuse during their marriage. He described Kenishaa as a “lifeline” who assisted him in escaping. He stated that his choice to leave Aarti did not mean abandoning his children, whom he described as his “eternal pride.” He also asserted that he had been treated like a “golden goose” and criticized his “estranged ex-wife and her affluent family.” In relation to the speculation surrounding his association with Kenishaa, Ravi seemingly acknowledged that their relationship was more than platonic. “Regarding Kenishaa Francis, originally a friend who chose to help a drowning man, [she] quickly evolved into an invaluable support source when I had little more than sorrow, injuries, and the bravery to walk away from a life that was nearly unbearable,” he wrote.