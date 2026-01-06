x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ravi Teja and Bheems combo deliver big time with BMW

Published on January 6, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Jana Nayagan team approaches Madras High Court
image
Ravi Teja and Bheems combo deliver big time with BMW
image
Sankranthi Films: Success Crucial for All Producers
image
Is KCR Only Watching as Kavitha Walks Away?
image
Video: Anil Sunkara Exclusive Interview

Ravi Teja and Bheems combo deliver big time with BMW

Ravi Teja has decided to star in a complete family entertainer, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignapthy, going away from bloody and big action entertainers. Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing the film in the direction of Kishore Tirumala. The big highlight for the film has been the chartbusters songs from composer Bheems Ceciroleo.

Ravi Teja and Bheems combination has delivered a musical blockbuster like Dhamaka and this time for a family entertainer, the composer came up with great variety. Bella Bella featuring leading lady Ashika Ranganath is modern, energetic while Addam Mundu featuring Dimple Hayathi is melodious and exotic.

Contrasting to both, Vammo Vayyo song has been the massiest dance number that is trending on Internet with many reels being made on it. All the three main leads have rocked the dance floor with their energy. Teaser has already presented Ravi Teja’s impeccable comic timing and his scenes with Sunil, Satya are promising.

There is another special song in the movie and it needs to be witnessed on big screens. Now, the makers have locked the trailer and releasing it tomorrow. If the trailer is able to live up to the expectations, the movie will be one of the biggest Sankranti hits for Telugu Cinema. BMW is releasing on 13th January 2026.

Next Jana Nayagan team approaches Madras High Court Previous Sankranthi Films: Success Crucial for All Producers
else

TRENDING

image
Jana Nayagan team approaches Madras High Court
image
Ravi Teja and Bheems combo deliver big time with BMW
image
Sankranthi Films: Success Crucial for All Producers

Latest

image
Jana Nayagan team approaches Madras High Court
image
Ravi Teja and Bheems combo deliver big time with BMW
image
Sankranthi Films: Success Crucial for All Producers
image
Is KCR Only Watching as Kavitha Walks Away?
image
Video: Anil Sunkara Exclusive Interview

Most Read

image
Is KCR Only Watching as Kavitha Walks Away?
image
Supreme Court Relief for Harish Rao in Phone Tapping Case
image
AP Genco Creates History With Record 6,009 MW Power Generation

Related Articles

Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy