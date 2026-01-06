Ravi Teja and Bheems combo deliver big time with BMW

Ravi Teja has decided to star in a complete family entertainer, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignapthy, going away from bloody and big action entertainers. Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing the film in the direction of Kishore Tirumala. The big highlight for the film has been the chartbusters songs from composer Bheems Ceciroleo.

Ravi Teja and Bheems combination has delivered a musical blockbuster like Dhamaka and this time for a family entertainer, the composer came up with great variety. Bella Bella featuring leading lady Ashika Ranganath is modern, energetic while Addam Mundu featuring Dimple Hayathi is melodious and exotic.

Contrasting to both, Vammo Vayyo song has been the massiest dance number that is trending on Internet with many reels being made on it. All the three main leads have rocked the dance floor with their energy. Teaser has already presented Ravi Teja’s impeccable comic timing and his scenes with Sunil, Satya are promising.

There is another special song in the movie and it needs to be witnessed on big screens. Now, the makers have locked the trailer and releasing it tomorrow. If the trailer is able to live up to the expectations, the movie will be one of the biggest Sankranti hits for Telugu Cinema. BMW is releasing on 13th January 2026.