Ravi Teja and Maruthi film back on Cards

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja and talented director Maruthi wanted to work together for a comic entertainer. The film was titled Pakka Commercial and Ravi Teja walked out of the project in the last minute due to remuneration issues. Gopichand replaced him and the first schedule of Pakka Commercial got completed recently. Ravi Teja is busy with the shoot of Khiladi and he will soon join the sets of Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s next. Ravi Teja decided to work with Maruthi in the coming days and a meeting between the duo took place recently.

Maruthi too decided to work with Ravi Teja and he would start working on the script once he is done with the shoot of Pakka Commercial. The film will start rolling next year once Ravi Teja is done with his current projects. The details about the production house will be finalized soon. Maruthi and Gopichand’s Pakka Commercial is aimed for October 1st release.