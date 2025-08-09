x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ravi Teja and Sharwanand not Ready to Compromise

Published on August 9, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Shocker: Kiara’s Sensuous scenes removed from War 2
image
Ravi Teja and Sharwanand not Ready to Compromise
image
#GLOBETROTTER First Reveal in November 2025
image
Big Debate on War 2 Post Credit Scenes
image
Jahnvi Kapoor’s sizzling glam show grabs attention again

Ravi Teja and Sharwanand not Ready to Compromise

The recent crisis in Telugu cinema has left several young actors to rethink about the remunerations of their upcoming movies. With most of the young actors struggling to deliver hit films, they have decided to cut down their remunerations and support their producers. But things are completely different with Ravi Teja and Sharwanand.

Ravi Teja delivered half a dozen flops and most of the producers who produced his recent films tasted losses. But the actor is strict on his stand and is quoting Rs 20 crores remuneration for all his upcoming movies. He is not ready to negotiate and compromise on his remuneration. Some of the producers have stepped back while some of them are ready to take a risk considering his remuneration and the budgets.

Sharwanand is another actor who is not bothered about cutting down his pay. Two of his current projects are kept on hold due to the financial hurdles. Both these projects have to be released early this year and they are delayed by months. His new film directed by Sampath Nandi too is hit by financial crunch. The actor is quoting Rs 12 crores remuneration and he has no plan of cutting down his pay. Three of his films are now in stress but Sharwanand says no compromise.

Next Shocker: Kiara’s Sensuous scenes removed from War 2 Previous #GLOBETROTTER First Reveal in November 2025
else

TRENDING

image
Shocker: Kiara’s Sensuous scenes removed from War 2
image
Ravi Teja and Sharwanand not Ready to Compromise
image
#GLOBETROTTER First Reveal in November 2025

Latest

image
Shocker: Kiara’s Sensuous scenes removed from War 2
image
Ravi Teja and Sharwanand not Ready to Compromise
image
#GLOBETROTTER First Reveal in November 2025
image
Big Debate on War 2 Post Credit Scenes
image
Jahnvi Kapoor’s sizzling glam show grabs attention again

Most Read

image
Vinutha Kota and Kakani Govardhan Reddy Granted Bail
image
Tension in Pulivendula: YSRCP Leaders Served Notices Over Threat Allegations
image
Stormy Skies Ahead: Telangana & Andhra Brace for Heavy Rains

Related Articles

Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode