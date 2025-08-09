Ravi Teja and Sharwanand not Ready to Compromise

The recent crisis in Telugu cinema has left several young actors to rethink about the remunerations of their upcoming movies. With most of the young actors struggling to deliver hit films, they have decided to cut down their remunerations and support their producers. But things are completely different with Ravi Teja and Sharwanand.

Ravi Teja delivered half a dozen flops and most of the producers who produced his recent films tasted losses. But the actor is strict on his stand and is quoting Rs 20 crores remuneration for all his upcoming movies. He is not ready to negotiate and compromise on his remuneration. Some of the producers have stepped back while some of them are ready to take a risk considering his remuneration and the budgets.

Sharwanand is another actor who is not bothered about cutting down his pay. Two of his current projects are kept on hold due to the financial hurdles. Both these projects have to be released early this year and they are delayed by months. His new film directed by Sampath Nandi too is hit by financial crunch. The actor is quoting Rs 12 crores remuneration and he has no plan of cutting down his pay. Three of his films are now in stress but Sharwanand says no compromise.