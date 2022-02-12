Ravi Teja and team wrap up second schedule of ‘Ravanasura’

Telugu actor Ravi Teja and director Sudheer Varma have come together for the interesting action thriller ‘Ravanasura’. The team has now wrapped up the second shooting schedule as the gear ups for release.

Ravi Teja, Sushanth, Daksha Nagarkar, and others had taken part in the schedule, which was completed on Sunday. The makers made an announcement on the same, as they released a picture from the sets of ‘Ravanasura’.

In the picture are Ravi Teja, Sushanth, Daksha Nagarkar, director Sudheer Varma, writer Srikanth Vissa, producer Abhishek Nama and cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan.

It is reported that the next schedule will be shot at the same pace, as the makers are soon going to take the movie to the next phase in post-production.

‘Ravanasura’ is an action-thriller, with Ravi Teja in a role like never before. Also, the movie will have five female leads opposite Ravi Teja.

Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, and Poojitha Ponnada are playing the female leads in this upcoming Sudheer Varma’s directorial.

Ravi Teja will be seen as a lawyer, while actor Sushanth will be seen in a dynamic role in ‘Ravanasura’.