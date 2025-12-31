Ravi Teja and Vivek Athreya Film on Cards?

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja has been struggling to score success. The veteran actor’s last film Mass Jathara ended up as a disaster at the box-office. He completed the shoot of Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi and the film is slated for Sankranthi 2026 release. As per the ongoing buzz, young director Vivek Athreya has met Ravi Teja and narrated a script to him. Ravi Teja has responded on a positive note and the discussions are in the final stages. An official announcement will be made soon.

Ravi Teja is currently shooting for Shiva Nirvana’s film which is titled Irumudi. The film is expected to release in summer 2026. Ravi Teja also gave his nod for a film to be directed by Surendar Reddy. The project too will roll next year and People Media Factory are the producers. Ravi Teja has decided to work on a profit sharing model after delivering a series of failures.