Ravi Teja chalking out a perfect pan-Indian plan

Pan-Indian hero is the new tag for our actors. Several actors from South are keen to bag the image and expand their market. Ravi Teja is popular across the North Indian belt and his films are well watched on small screen. The Hindi rights (non-theatrical) of his films are fetching good prices for every film of the actor. Ravi Teja has high hopes on Tiger Nageswara Rao, an action thriller. The film is announced for Dasara 2023 release.

The makers are in plans for some aggressive promotions for Tiger Nageswara Rao. The teaser of the film will be out on August 17th. Abhishek Agarwal who produced two pan-Indian hits ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘Karthikeya 2’ has decided to spend a bomb on the promotions of Tiger Nageswara Rao. Ravi Teja too promised to spend ample time on the film’s promotions across various cities. Vamsee is the director of Tiger Nageswara Rao and Nupur Sanon, Gayatri Bharadwaj, and Renu Desai will be seen in other important roles.