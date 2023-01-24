Ravi Teja gives a boost to his Makers

After delivering back-to-back duds, Ravi Teja is back with a bang with Dhamaka. The film opened with mixed reviews but the film performed well all over and raked massive money in theatres. The producers too made handsome profits. Then came Waltair Veerayya and Ravi Teja had a prominent role in this Chiranjeevi starrer. Ravi Teja’s role in the second half is an asset for the film and Waltair Veerayya is a clear winner among the Sankranthi releases. Ravi Teja is done with the shoots of Ravanasura and Tiger Nageswara Rao.

The makers of both these projects got enough boost after Ravi Teja delivered back-to-back hits. The business deals of these films will be closed in the coming weeks. Ravi Teja is not in a mood to work with star directors and some of his films struggled for the needed buzz. With Ravi Teja back to the success streak, his upcoming films will be sold out irrespective of the results. Ravi Teja is currently shooting for Eagle in the direction of Karthik Ghattamaneni and the film releases this year. He is in talks for three new projects and they will be announced soon.