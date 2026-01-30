Ravi Teja in a Dual Role?

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is struggling to deliver a decent hit. His recent offering Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi released during Sankranthi and the response has been decent. But the film failed to post decent numbers during the holiday season. Ravi Teja’s fans are eager about his comeback and they are urging him to do a decent film. He is shooting for his next film which is titled Irumudi and is directed by Shiva Nirvana. The first look poster presented Ravi Teja in a refreshing look.

As per the update, Ravi Teja will be seen in a dual role in the film and both are designed uniquely by Shiva Nirvana. In one among the roles, Ravi Teja will be seen in Ayyappa Maala. The shoot of the film is happening without major breaks in and around Hyderabad. Priya Bhavani Shankar is the leading lady and GV Prakash Kumar is the music composer for Irumudi. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Irumudi will hit the screens later this year.