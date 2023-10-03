Ravi Teja is ruthless in Tiger Nageswara Rao Trailer

Advertisement

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja will be seen in the biopic of Stuartupuram thief Nageswara Rao and the film is titled Tiger Nageswara Rao. The trailer of the film is out and it is packed with loads of action. Set in the perfect premises, the technical aspects are top-notch. Ravi Teja is ruthless and sounds perfect in the title role. Apart from telling the story of the country’s biggest thief, Tiger Nageswara Rao also has a strong backstory of Tiger Nageswara Rao fighting against the evils.

The cinematography and background score should have a special mention. Vamsee should be appreciated for the presentation and Tiger Nageswara Rao trailer keeps the bars of expectations high. The trailer ends on a high note after the government beefs up the security of the country’s Prime Minister while Ravi Teja takes up the role of a Punjabi. Nupur Sanon, Gayatri Bharadwaj, Jisshu Sengupta, Renu Desai, Murali Sharma and Anupam Kher will be seen in other important roles.

Bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal Arts, Tiger Nageswara Rao is aimed for October 20th release during the Dasara holiday season.