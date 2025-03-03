Ravi Teja joins Sankranthi 2026 Race?

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja needs a rock solid hit and he has delivered a series of debacles in the recent times. The actor is shooting for Mass Jathara and the film is slated for release post summer. Bhanu is making his debut as director and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is the producer. The shoot of the film will be wrapped up very soon. Ravi Teja has been in talks for various films and he has given his nod recently.

Kishore Tirumala is on board to direct the next film of Ravi Teja. Kishore Tirumala has done family entertainers and class films. This would be an interesting combination for sure. Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas are the producers and the shooting formalities will start very soon. This untitled film is aimed for Sankranthi 2026 release. NTR and Prashanth Neel’s Dragon and Chiranjeevi, Anil Ravipudi’s films are in the Sankranthi 2026 race for now.