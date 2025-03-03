x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
MahaShivratri Special
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ravi Teja joins Sankranthi 2026 Race?

Published on March 3, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Pelli Kaani Prasad Teaser : Promising Fun Entertainer
image
Ravi Teja joins Sankranthi 2026 Race?
image
No Plans to Privatize Ports, Assures Minister Atchannaidu
image
Return of the Dragon Movie Success Meet
image
Alia Bhatt wishes to work with Shah Rukh Khan again

Ravi Teja joins Sankranthi 2026 Race?

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja needs a rock solid hit and he has delivered a series of debacles in the recent times. The actor is shooting for Mass Jathara and the film is slated for release post summer. Bhanu is making his debut as director and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is the producer. The shoot of the film will be wrapped up very soon. Ravi Teja has been in talks for various films and he has given his nod recently.

Kishore Tirumala is on board to direct the next film of Ravi Teja. Kishore Tirumala has done family entertainers and class films. This would be an interesting combination for sure. Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas are the producers and the shooting formalities will start very soon. This untitled film is aimed for Sankranthi 2026 release. NTR and Prashanth Neel’s Dragon and Chiranjeevi, Anil Ravipudi’s films are in the Sankranthi 2026 race for now.

Next Pelli Kaani Prasad Teaser : Promising Fun Entertainer Previous No Plans to Privatize Ports, Assures Minister Atchannaidu
else

TRENDING

image
Pelli Kaani Prasad Teaser : Promising Fun Entertainer
image
Ravi Teja joins Sankranthi 2026 Race?
image
Alia Bhatt wishes to work with Shah Rukh Khan again

Latest

image
Pelli Kaani Prasad Teaser : Promising Fun Entertainer
image
Ravi Teja joins Sankranthi 2026 Race?
image
No Plans to Privatize Ports, Assures Minister Atchannaidu
image
Return of the Dragon Movie Success Meet
image
Alia Bhatt wishes to work with Shah Rukh Khan again

Most Read

image
No Plans to Privatize Ports, Assures Minister Atchannaidu
image
Rohit Sharma Is Fat: BJP Wanted Rahul Gandhi To Play Cricket
image
Nara Lokesh Addresses Mega DSC and School Safety in Assembly

Related Articles

Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown MahaShivratri Special