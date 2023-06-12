Ravi Teja joins Sankranthi Race

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s 73rd movie is reportedly announced today. The film is titled ‘Eagle’, in Karthik Gattamaneni’s direction. Eagle is an action thriller and the glimpse of the film projected a group of RAW agents searching for Ravi Teja, a painter by profession.

The visuals are stunning and the glimpse raised the expectations on the film. Anupama Parameswaran is the lead actress and People Media Factory is bankrolling the film. The film is scheduled for Sankranthi’s 2024 release. Srinivas Avasarala, Navdeep, Kavya Thapar and Madhubala will be seen in prominent roles.