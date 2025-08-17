x
Movie News

Ravi Teja lines up two new Films for 2026

Published on August 17, 2025 by nymisha

Ravi Teja lines up two new Films for 2026

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is almost done with Mass Jathara and the film’s release is pushed from August. The new release date will be announced by the makers soon. Ravi Teja is shooting for Kishore Tirumala’s family entertainer and the film’s shoot will be wrapped up before the end of this year. Ravi Teja is lining up two new films to shoot early next year. As per the recent developments, he has given his nod for Shiva Nirvana for a film. The developments are quite positive and an official announcement will be made very soon.

Shiva Nirvana has been struggling to find a hero after the debacle of Kushi. He finally impressed Ravi Teja and the film will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The shoot commences early next year. Ravi Teja also gave his nod to young director Sandeep Raj for an interesting attempt. The film has been under discussion from the past one year and the shoot of this film starts during the middle of 2026. People Media Factory will bankroll this project. Ravi Teja has given his nod for these two films and they will be shot in 2026.

