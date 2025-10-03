Ravi Teja on a Jet Speed

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is done with the shoot of Mass Jathara and the film releases on October 31st. The actor is shooting for an entertainer directed by Kishore Tirumala. The shoot commenced recently and the entire shoot of the film will be completed before the end of October. A lengthy schedule is planned in Europe and the pending talkie part along with two songs will be shot in this schedule. The entire shoot will be wrapped up with this Europe schedule which will conclude by the end of this month.

Anarkali is the title considered for this family entertainer. Ravi Teja is working on a profit sharing model for this film produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri. Ravi Teja has planned to wrap up the shoot at a jet speed. A massive house set was constructed in Hyderabad and a major portion of the shoot happened in the set. Ketika Sharma and Ashika Ranganath are the heroines and Bheems is the music director. Anarkali is aimed for Sankranthi 2026 release. All the non-theatrical rights of the film are closed recently.