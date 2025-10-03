x
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran's Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor's Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi's Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam' promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ravi Teja on a Jet Speed

Published on October 3, 2025 by nymisha

Ravi Teja on a Jet Speed

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is done with the shoot of Mass Jathara and the film releases on October 31st. The actor is shooting for an entertainer directed by Kishore Tirumala. The shoot commenced recently and the entire shoot of the film will be completed before the end of October. A lengthy schedule is planned in Europe and the pending talkie part along with two songs will be shot in this schedule. The entire shoot will be wrapped up with this Europe schedule which will conclude by the end of this month.

Anarkali is the title considered for this family entertainer. Ravi Teja is working on a profit sharing model for this film produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri. Ravi Teja has planned to wrap up the shoot at a jet speed. A massive house set was constructed in Hyderabad and a major portion of the shoot happened in the set. Ketika Sharma and Ashika Ranganath are the heroines and Bheems is the music director. Anarkali is aimed for Sankranthi 2026 release. All the non-theatrical rights of the film are closed recently.

