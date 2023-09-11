Ravi Teja on Tiger Nageswara Rao Release

After the postponement of Salaar, several films aimed for release during the long weekend on September 28th and 29th. Ravi Teja’s upcoming action entertainer Tiger Nageswara Rao which was initially planned for Dasara release had plans of preponement. But with lot of pending post-production work, the makers felt that it would be tough for Tiger Nageswara Rao to make it to September 28th release. Ravi Teja announced that Tiger Nageswara Rao will hit the screens on October 20th as per the prior plan.

He produced a small film Changure Bangaru Raja and Ravi Teja announced the release date of Tiger Nageswara Rao during the film’s pre-release event. Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari, Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao and Vijay’s Leo are the films that will release during the Dasara holiday season. Tiger Nageswara Rao is directed by Vamsee and it is the biopic of notorious criminal Stuartupuram Nageswara Rao.