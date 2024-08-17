Ravi Teja prefers Remuneration over Scripts

Ravi Teja is one actor of Telugu cinema who took years to become a star. After years of waiting, he emerged as a star and there was no looking back for him. For the first time in his career, Ravi Teja is badly criticised for his poor selection of scripts and the choices of films. Top producers like Mythri Movie Makers, Dil Raju and others decided to stay away from Ravi Teja because of the whopping remuneration he is quoting. Going with the recent release of films, it is clear that Ravi Teja is focused on remuneration rather than on the script selection.

He has been signing films for producers who are ready to pay him Rs 30 crores. He is not even much bothered about the results of his films. His recent film Mr Bachchan is directed by Harish Shankar and the film has received a disastrous response. Ravi Teja hardly promoted the film while Harish Shankar along with Bhagyashri Borse had to promote Mr Bachchan. If we consider his last ten films as a solo hero, two films Krack and Dhamaka are successful. Rest of the eight films are massive disasters and they struggled to collect Rs 10 crores in the final run. But Ravi Teja has been charging Rs 30 crores per film. It’s high time for the actor to realize that his market is shrinking badly. If Ravi Teja wants to work for a longer time, he has to focus on scripts and not on the paycheques.