Home > Politics

Ravi Teja says Rajendra Prasad Garu’s “Shashtipoorthi” will definitely impress everyone

Published on April 11, 2025 by nymisha

Ravi Teja says Rajendra Prasad Garu's "Shashtipoorthi" will definitely impress everyone
Ravi Teja says Rajendra Prasad Garu’s “Shashtipoorthi” will definitely impress everyone

Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad, National Award winner Archana star in the family drama entertainer Shashtipoorthi, with Rupeysh and Aakanksha Singh in leading roles. Directed by Pavan Prabha, the film blends emotions, tradition, love, and more, under the banner of Maa Aaie Productions.

With Maestro Ilaiyaraja’s music and lyrics by Oscar-winning MM Keeravani, the first song, ‘Yedho Ye Janmalodo’, is trending on music platforms and has received wonderful responses on social media.

Adding more positive energy to this trending album, the melodious second single from the movie, ‘Iru Kanulu Kanulu’, was launched by Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja today. Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Teja wished the team all the best and said, “Iru Kanulu Kanulu sounds beautiful. Shashtipoorthi looks like a feel-good family entertainer. I’m sure it’ll be very special with my dear brother Rajendra Prasad in it.”

Sung by SP Charan and Vibhavari Apte Joshi, the lyrical song is a beautiful melody in the signature style of Ilaiyaraja, featuring lovely chemistry between the lead cast, Rupeysh and Aakanksha Singh. Both singers were extremely happy to sing for Isaignani for the first time in Telugu.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Pavan Prabha said, “Our second single, ‘Iru Kanulu Kanulu’, is a melodious duet composed by Maestro Ilaiyaraja garu. As soon as I heard the tune, Raja garu’s ‘Mounamelanoyi’ flashed in my mind. Lyricist Rahaman instantly gave me the lyrics, and Ilaiyaraja sir scored it without any corrections. SP Charan and Vibhavari Apte sang it melodiously. My Hero-Producer Rupeysh garu and I were on cloud nine when we heard the final track. The entire recording session was lovely and lively. This song adds immense beauty to the situation in the film. We shot the song in Rajahmundry, choreographed by the popular Eshwar Penti. Our cinematographer Ram Reddy and Art Director Thota Tharani used the scenic locations of Godavari beautifully, making this duet between our Rupeysh and Aakanksha a visual treat.”

