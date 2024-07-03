Ravi Teja shelves his Next Film

Spread the love

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is currently shooting for Mr Bachchan and the film is planned for release very soon. The actor also joined the sets of his 75th film that is directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and the film is slated for Sankranthi 2025 release. Ravi Teja has been holding talks with Jathi Ratnalu fame Anudeep KV for a film. Ravi Teja was not convinced with the second half narration and he suggested changes to Anudeep. The young director reworked on the script but he could not impress Ravi Teja. The film was planned to be produced by Sithara Entertainments but it was changed to People Media Factory.

Ravi Teja decided to shelve the project now. Anudeep is now approaching other actors with the same script. With all the young and top actors occupied with several films, Anudeep will have to wait for a longer time to announce the project. For now, he is holding talks with several producers from whom he has taken advances.