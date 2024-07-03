x
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Sonam Kapoor's cleavage show
Aditi Sharma's Glittery Glow
Types Of Walking
Cool facts about ants
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea's energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Priyamani latest portfolio
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Home > Movie News > Ravi Teja shelves his Next Film

Ravi Teja shelves his Next Film

Published on July 3, 2024 by ratnasri

Ravi Teja shelves his Next Film

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is currently shooting for Mr Bachchan and the film is planned for release very soon. The actor also joined the sets of his 75th film that is directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and the film is slated for Sankranthi 2025 release. Ravi Teja has been holding talks with Jathi Ratnalu fame Anudeep KV for a film. Ravi Teja was not convinced with the second half narration and he suggested changes to Anudeep. The young director reworked on the script but he could not impress Ravi Teja. The film was planned to be produced by Sithara Entertainments but it was changed to People Media Factory.

Ravi Teja decided to shelve the project now. Anudeep is now approaching other actors with the same script. With all the young and top actors occupied with several films, Anudeep will have to wait for a longer time to announce the project. For now, he is holding talks with several producers from whom he has taken advances.

Laila's Eye Look: Vishwak Sen's Seductive Stare
Buzz: Prithviraj Sukumaran in talks for SSMB29?
