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Home > Movie News

Ravi Teja to Shoot Two New Projects

Published on June 20, 2026 by swathy

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Ravi Teja to Shoot Two New Projects

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is lining up two exciting projects after completing most of the work on Irumudi. As per the latest buzz, his next film with producer Dil Raju will go on floors in August. The project will be directed by Hashith Goli under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. This marks Ravi Teja’s reunion with Dil Raju after the successful Raja The Great.

Soon after, another interesting project will begin in October. Ravi Teja has reportedly given the green signal to director Vivek Athreya for a mass entertainer, which will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film was initially planned with another star, but after scheduling delays, Vivek Athreya narrated the script to Ravi Teja, who immediately came on board.

The interesting part is that Ravi Teja is expected to shoot for both films simultaneously. He is planning his dates in such a way that both projects move at a brisk pace, allowing him to complete them as early as possible. Both these crazy films are directed by young and talented directors, top producers and they will be completed in quick time on planned budgets and they will release in 2027.

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