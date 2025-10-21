Ravi Teja waiting for the Right Project

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is occupied with several films. Despite failures, several directors are knocking the doors of Ravi Teja. The actor is done with the shoot of Mass Jathara and the film releases on October 31st. His next film directed by Kishore Tirumala will hit the screens during Sankranthi 2026. Ravi Teja is in talks with directors like Shiva Nirvana, Surendar Reddy, Kalyan Shankar and others for his upcoming projects.

During the promotions of Mass Jathara, the actor admitted that he is quited interested to feature in web series. He is keen to make his web space debut very soon and he is waiting for the right film to make an impressive debut. For now, a couple of filmmakers approached Ravi Teja but the actor is not convinced. He is waiting for the right film for now to enter into the web space.