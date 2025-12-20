Ravi Teja’s BMW Releasing On Bhogi

The festive season just got funnier. Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is coming up with his next entertainer, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, set to hit theatres on Bhogi, January 13th. The makers have confirmed the release, giving fans and movie buffs the perfect reason to celebrate Sankranti with laughter and excitement.

Directed by Kishore Tirumala and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas, the film stars Ravi Teja alongside Dimple Hayathi and Ashika Ranganath. The story promises a rollercoaster of comedy as Ravi Teja’s character finds himself in a hilarious love tangle, resulting in one chaotic situation after another.

The recently released teaser has already caught everyone’s attention, showcasing Ravi Teja’s trademark energy, witty one-liners, and a lively, family-friendly vibe. BMW is perfectly positioned to entertain audiences looking for a feel-good, festival-ready outing.

Director Kishore Tirumala stated that, they wrote the story with the intention of giving Ravi Teja a solid family entertainer. “I’m confident that it will appeal to everyone. The film is a complete entertainer—something that mirrors real life on screen. While keeping Ravi Teja’s trademark fun intact, I’ve presented it in my own style to make the experience refreshing and highly entertaining.”

The makers will up the game in promotions, as the release date is not far away.