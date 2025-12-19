Ravi Teja’s BMW Teaser: Rib-tickling Rollercoaster

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is coming up with a family entertainer Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi. Directed by Kishore Tirumala and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas, the film gears up to be a Sankranti treat.

The film’s teaser which is out now gives a hilarious glimpse into the story. Ravi Teja’s character, already happily married, finds himself irresistibly attracted to another woman while on a foreign trip. He seeks the guidance of a psychiatrist, leading to a series of comic situations.

The teaser cleverly balances humor with relatability, showing the protagonist’s struggle to juggle emotions without ever turning dull. Ravi Teja’s comic timing is on full display, effortlessly switching between confusion, frustration, and charm.

Dimple Hayathi adds warmth as his wife, while Ashika Ranganath brings glamour and charisma as the other woman. Sunil pops in with his signature humor, raising the laughter quotient even higher.

Kishore Tirumala combines situational comedy with engaging character arcs. Prasad Murella’s cinematography makes every frame visually appealing, and Bheems Ceciroleo’s peppy music keeps the tempo lively and festive. With top-tier production values from SLV Cinemas, the film promises a colorful experience.

The teaser suggests that Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is a lighthearted, entertaining ride that mixes family sentiment with rib-tickling comedy. Ravi Teja fans can expect a joyous rollercoaster that delivers everything from comic chaos to heartfelt moments.