Ravi Teja’s father passes away

Two days after the passing of Telugu veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, Telugu film industry woke up to another sad news as prominent Tollywood actor Ravi Teja’s father Bhupathiraju Rajagopal Raju passed away on Tuesday midnight due to a prolonged illness in Hyderabad.

Aged 90, Rajagopal Raju was battling with age related health ailments since many months. He breathed his last at Ravi Teja’s residence. He is survived by two sons and her wife. While Ravi Teja was the eldest, Raghu and Bharat were the other two sons. Bharat died in a road accident in 2017.

Rajagopal Raju worked as a pharmacist. He was born in Jaggampeta village in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh. He has been very supportive to the actor throughout his career. Despite Ravi Teja’s stardom, his father maintained a low profile and was never claimed media attention.

Ravi Teja’s family mourns the loss of the family head. It is so unfortunate that Ravi Teja lost his reel father Kota Srinivas Rao who worked with him for several films and his real father in a span of two days. Telugu360 expresses its deepest condolences to the family and wishes them to say strong during these tough times.