Ravi Teja’s first reaction on Irumudi

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja puts his heart and soul in every movie he chooses. But few films end up being much more special and Irumudi is such a film for him. He is playing a devotee fot the first time and hevis highly confident about it. Shiva Nirvana is directing this intense emotional drama in which Ravi Teja will be seen as father of Baby Nakshtra.

The actor is proving that Irumudi is most special for him. For the first time he reacted and tweeted about his film in such a way making a big promise. He tweeted, “Promising you all a beautiful cinematic experience in theaters.” The movie is releasing on 21st August and Ravi Teja’s promise is creating huge anticipation.

Priya Bhavani Shankar is playing leading lady in the film. Renowned producers Mythri Movie Makers are producing the movie and glimpse proved that they are not compromising on visual spectacle to bring director’s vision to life.