Ravi Teja’s Flop Director back as Writer

Writers duo Bhanu and Nandu have been successful and they penned several comic entertainers like Samajavaragamana, Single, Daaku Maharaj, Nari Nari Naduma Murari and others. Bhanu Bhogavarapu quickly bagged an opportunity to direct Ravi Teja in Mass Jathara but the film ended up as a massive disaster. From the writing to the entertainment, everything was below par. Bhanu without wasting time has stepped back to writing with his colleague Nandu.

The duo started working for Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film directed by Bobby Kolli. They are penning the dialogues for the film. Bhanu and Nandu are also working on the dialogue version of Samajavaragamana 2 featuring Sree Vishnu in the lead role. Ram Abbaraju is the director and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Bhanu has realized his mistake and he was quick enough to return back to writing which is his strength. Bhanu and Nandu are quite successful as writers and the duo is back with a number of projects.