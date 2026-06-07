Ravi Teja’s heartfelt emotional tale Irumudi release date locked

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and director Shiva Nirvana have come together for the first time to bring a very emotional family entertainer, Irumudi. Revealing the spiritual connection behind it and the core emotion, they released The Heart of Irumudi glimpse. It received unanimous positive response. Backed by the grand production values of Mythri Movie Makers, the film promises an immersive cinematic experience. With a heartfelt note, the team has confirmed 21st August as the release date for this heart touching family entertainer.

Along with the announcement, the team shared a heartfelt note expressing their gratitude. The note stated, “Thank you for the wonderful response to ‘The Heart of Irumudi’ glimpse. The love you have showered on the glimpse means a lot to us. Irumudi is a heartfelt family drama with a powerful devotional backdrop that will resonate with audiences of all ages. ‘Mass Maharaja’ Ravi Teja Garu has delivered a moving performance as a doting father that is sure to touch your hearts. We have many special moments coming your way in the days ahead. Stay tuned! Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa.”

The film beautifully captures the bond between a father and daughter, with Ravi Teja and Baby Nakshathra shining as an endearing duo. Director Shiva Nirvana deserves immense appreciation for his deft handling of emotions and ensuring top-notch visual quality. With an unanimous positive response to all promotional material, the movie is set to become a huge blockbuster at the box office.