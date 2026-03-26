x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ravi Teja’s Irumudi Poster Shows Emotional Side

Published on March 26, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
OG 2: Pressure Mounting on Sujeeth
image
Ravi Teja’s Irumudi Poster Shows Emotional Side
image
Telangana Secures Major Investments as Andhra Pradesh Pushes Culinary Tourism Vision
image
Fahadh Faasil in Ram’s Next?
image
Band Melam Movie Review

Ravi Teja’s Irumudi Poster Shows Emotional Side

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s Irumudi continues to impress with every new update. Even as the shoot progresses steadily with major action blocks being filmed in Hyderabad, the team has now dropped a new poster that reveals the film’s emotional pulse.

The latest still showcases a tender moment between Ravi Teja and Baby Nakshathra, instantly striking a chord. With Ravi Teja sporting a simple shirt and lungi, gently holding his on-screen daughter’s hand, the poster reflects the film’s core- faith, bonding, and inner strength.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana and backed by the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers, the story is set against the backdrop of Ayyappa Deeksha. Irumudi explores the journey of a father whose life is deeply tied to devotion and responsibility. While the story is loaded with sentiment, the film simultaneously mounts solid action blocks choreographed by Anal Arasu and Real Satish, ensuring a powerful theatrical experience.

With nearly half of the shoot completed, Irumudi is already making waves.

Next OG 2: Pressure Mounting on Sujeeth Previous Telangana Secures Major Investments as Andhra Pradesh Pushes Culinary Tourism Vision
else

TRENDING

image
OG 2: Pressure Mounting on Sujeeth
image
Ravi Teja’s Irumudi Poster Shows Emotional Side
image
Fahadh Faasil in Ram’s Next?

Latest

image
OG 2: Pressure Mounting on Sujeeth
image
Ravi Teja’s Irumudi Poster Shows Emotional Side
image
Telangana Secures Major Investments as Andhra Pradesh Pushes Culinary Tourism Vision
image
Fahadh Faasil in Ram’s Next?
image
Band Melam Movie Review

Most Read

image
Telangana Secures Major Investments as Andhra Pradesh Pushes Culinary Tourism Vision
image
Amaravati Moves Closer to Legal Finality as State and Centre Align, Focus Shifts to Jagan’s Call
image
Tragic Bus–Tipper Collision in Markapuram Claims 13 Lives

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire