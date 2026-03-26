Ravi Teja’s Irumudi Poster Shows Emotional Side

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s Irumudi continues to impress with every new update. Even as the shoot progresses steadily with major action blocks being filmed in Hyderabad, the team has now dropped a new poster that reveals the film’s emotional pulse.

The latest still showcases a tender moment between Ravi Teja and Baby Nakshathra, instantly striking a chord. With Ravi Teja sporting a simple shirt and lungi, gently holding his on-screen daughter’s hand, the poster reflects the film’s core- faith, bonding, and inner strength.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana and backed by the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers, the story is set against the backdrop of Ayyappa Deeksha. Irumudi explores the journey of a father whose life is deeply tied to devotion and responsibility. While the story is loaded with sentiment, the film simultaneously mounts solid action blocks choreographed by Anal Arasu and Real Satish, ensuring a powerful theatrical experience.

With nearly half of the shoot completed, Irumudi is already making waves.