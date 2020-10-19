Ravi Teja’s Khiladi inspired from a Tamil film?

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja launched his next film which is titled Khiladi. The actor says that the film is an out and out commercial entertainer loaded with action and entertainment. Ramesh Varma will direct the film and Khiladi starts rolling next month. There are speculations that Khiladi is inspired from a Tamil movie titled Sathuranga Vettai 2. Ramesh Varma loved the story and he penned the script in his style to suit the Telugu audience.

It is unclear if the makers acquired the remake rights of Sathuranga Vettai 2. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi are the heroines. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad will compose the music and Koneru Satyanarayana is the producer. Khiladi releases next year.