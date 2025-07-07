x
Home > Movie News

Ravi Teja’s Nephew Maadhav’s Debut With Maremma

Published on July 7, 2025 by swathy

Ravi Teja’s Nephew Maadhav’s Debut With Maremma

Maadhav, son of Ravi Teja’s brother Raghu, is stepping into the spotlight with a new film, an intense rural action drama. The film marks the directorial debut of Manchala Nagaraj and is being produced by Mayur Reddy Bandaru under the Moksha Arts banner. Starring opposite Maadhav is Deepa Balu as the female lead.

The makers today unveiled the film’s title along with a gripping first look poster. Titled Maremma, the film clearly aims to resonate with mass audiences. The poster introduces Maadhav in a massy avatar, draped in a lungi, wielding a stick, and exuding unflinching determination.

With dishevelled hair, a thick beard, and a fierce gaze, Maadhav’s look signals a character deeply rooted in the soil. Adding to the poster’s rural authenticity is the presence of a buffalo in the backdrop.

Prasanth Ankireddy cranks the camera, while Prashanth R Vihari is composing the soundtrack.

