Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Home > Movie News

Ravi Teja’s Non-Theatrical Market: A Huge Decline

Published on July 21, 2025 by nymisha

Ravi Teja’s Non-Theatrical Market: A Huge Decline

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja has delivered a series of disasters. The actor was even trolled for his poor script selection. What’s the biggest debate is that Ravi Teja has been demanding handsome remuneration despite poor performance of his films in theatres. Most of his producers tasted huge losses because of the poor show. Over the past 2-3 years, his theatrical and non-theatrical market has seen a huge decline. There are no consistent deals for his films. His next film Mass Jathara is hitting the screens on August 27th. Considering the deals, the non-theatrical deals of his upcoming films have seen a huge decline.

Netflix has acquired the digital rights of Mass Jathara considering the relation with Sithara Entertainments. Ravi Teja has been shooting for Kishore Tirumala’s film and none of the deals are closed. The players are not much interested in acquiring the rights for now and they are waiting for the content to be out. His Hindi non-theatrical market too has seen a huge decline.

