Mass Jathara: Crucial for the Whole Team

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja hasn’t delivered a strong hit in the recent times. His upcoming movie Mass Jathara is delayed several times and is struggling for the right buzz. The film is announced for October 31st release and the film’s buzz completely depends on the trailer. The songs failed to make an impact. Bhanu Bhogavarapu, a debutant is the director. Sreeleela is the leading lady and the actress too failed to score a hit.

The film’s producer S Naga Vamsi who has been in terrific form last year released NTR’s War 2 and got trolled. Mass Jathara is a crucial film for everyone in the team. Ravi Teja and Sreeleela have to bounce back with this film for sure. Naga Vamsi has to return back to success streak with this film. Debutant Bhanu who proved himself as a writer has to taste a super hit to get new offers. The trailer is a crucial one for the film. The makers have closed the non-theatrical deals and the film’s theatrical business depends on the noise made by the trailer.