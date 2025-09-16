x
Home > Politics

Rayalaseema BC leader to get Governor post ?

Published on September 16, 2025 by snehith

Rayalaseema BC leader to get Governor post ?

If the ongoing reports in Delhi political circles are to be believed, another seasoned leader from Andhra Pradesh is likely to be named as Governor for a state by the NDA government led by Narendra Modi. The Telugu Desam Party headed by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is reportedly holding discussions with the BJP in this regard. This development comes after the recent appointment of TDP stalwart leader Ashok Gajapathi Raju as the Governor of Goa state by the central government a few weeks ago.

As the NDA government at centre is making sure that all its allies are given due preference while filling up Cabinet Ministries and Governors, the Telugu Desam Party, which is a key alliance partner of BJP, is said to be offered one Central Ministry and one Governor post in addition to what were previously allotted. Chandrababu is said to have already finalized a few names for both these posts. As a senior leader stands a chance to helm the prestigious Governor’s post, Naidu is considering to recommend a BC leader from Rayalaseema to balance the caste and regional equations.

Reportedly, former Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishnamurthy, who worked in Chandrababu’s cabinet during 2014 to 2019, is the forerunner for Governor’s post. As Ashok Gajapathi Raju hails from Uttarandhra region and belongs to OC community, Naidu is said to be willing to offer the seat to a BC or SC leader this time. There are strong chances for Janasena to be offered Central Ministry in the next cabinet expansion. So, Naidu wants to honour KE Krishnamurthy with the Governor’s post.

Another senior politician Yanamala Ramakrishnudu was also earlier in consideration for this prestigious post. However, there are rumours that he might be lavished with a Rajyasabha berth. Moreover, KE Krishnamurthy has been travelling with Chandrababu Naidu throughout his political career from the days they worked together in Congress party at the beginning of their journey. Also, his clean image with the party ranks also adds weight to his nomination. So, Naidu has reportedly decided to recommend him for the gubernatorial post.

Just like Ashok Gajapathi Raju, KE Krishnamurthy also handed over his political legacy to his family member ( son) and retired from active politics. He might start a fresh innings if the BJP considers his candidature..

