RC15: Dil Raju in shock with the Budget

Ram Charan and Shankar are collaborating for the first time and this pan-Indian attempt is high on expectations. The film was planned on a budget close to Rs 200 crores and Charan, Shankar were on board to share the profits after taking minimal remunerations. But things changed after the release of RRR. Charan hiked his fee. The budget too went over the board due to various issues and most of them cannot be disclosed. Dil Raju joined Zee Studios as partner and he inked a deal to sell off the entire theatrical and non-theatrical rights of the film. But with the budget getting heaped up, he wanted Zee Studios to revise the deal.

The discussion has been on from the past few weeks and Zee Studios rejected to revise the deal. Dil Raju will now have to complete the shoot in the available budget. The film was aimed for Sankranthi 2023 release and it was later pushed to Dasara 2023 release. The film will now release next year. Kiara Advani is the heroine and Thaman scores the music.