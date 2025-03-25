RC16: Will Mega Fans get the Treat?

Ram Charan is celebrating his birthday on March 27th. He is shooting for RC16 and the current schedule of the film got completed last night in Hyderabad. Buchi Babu Sana is the director of this sports drama and Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady. Marking Ram Charan’s birthday, the team is in plans to release the glimpse from the film. The raw cut is ready and the film’s music composer AR Rahman started working on the background score.

Ram Charan will dub for his part tomorrow. If the final glimpse is impressive, it will be released on March 27th. Else a poster featuring Ram Charan will be released. The film is a sports drama and Ram Charan has attained the look of an athlete for his role. Jagapathi Babu and Shiva Rajkumar will be seen in other important roles. Vriddhi Cinemas, Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Peddi is the title considered and the film releases this year.