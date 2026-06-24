x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh snapped at nagabandham movie trailer launch event
Nabha Natesh snapped at nagabandham movie trailer launch event
Abhirami Stunning Look
Abhirami Stunning Look
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
View all stories
Home > Movie News

RC17: Sukumar in Allu Arjun Mode

Published on June 24, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
RAPO23, Most Ambitious Project @100 Cr Budget
image
Rajinikanth’s Dharman: Four Directors Changed
image
Salman Khan to Surprise as Karna?
image
Rajni turns Swag Doctor Dharman for Kamal Haasan
image
Mahesh Babu to promote Two Films

RC17: Sukumar in Allu Arjun Mode

Top director Sukumar will direct Ram Charan in his next film tentatively titled RC17. There are no official updates for now and Sukumar is working on the script currently. Ram Charan too wanted to take a three-month break from work before he joins RC17. During the success bash of Peddi last night in Shilpakala Vedika, a heap of fans wanted Sukumar to reveal about RC17. He immediately responded saying that he would not say any update about the film.

“RC17 Right? Got it. I won’t say anything about the film. I don’t like to reveal about the film. You can imagine. Sorry and Love you fans” told Sukumar. In the past Allu Arjun’s Cheppanu Brother comment went viral all over and Sukumar too responded on a similar note when fans were eager to know about RC17. Sukumar may have a style of not revealing anything but he should have thought about the curiosity of the fans who were left in waiting mode for an update.

Ram Charan and Sukumar’s project is expected to roll early next year and it will be made on a record budget. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this prestigious film.

Next Mahesh Babu to promote Two Films Previous Photos : Peddi Mega Blockbuster Event
else

TRENDING

image
RAPO23, Most Ambitious Project @100 Cr Budget
image
Rajinikanth’s Dharman: Four Directors Changed
image
Salman Khan to Surprise as Karna?

Latest

image
RAPO23, Most Ambitious Project @100 Cr Budget
image
Rajinikanth’s Dharman: Four Directors Changed
image
Salman Khan to Surprise as Karna?
image
Rajni turns Swag Doctor Dharman for Kamal Haasan
image
Mahesh Babu to promote Two Films

Most Read

image
Sai Krishna Missing Case: Suspended CI Nagaraju Taken Into Custody
image
Vijay’s Approach in Assembly: Politics and a Cinematic Finish
image
Chandrababu Naidu Warns Against Political Misinformation, Calls for People-Centric Governance

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh snapped at nagabandham movie trailer launch event Abhirami Stunning Look RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos