RC17: Sukumar in Allu Arjun Mode

Top director Sukumar will direct Ram Charan in his next film tentatively titled RC17. There are no official updates for now and Sukumar is working on the script currently. Ram Charan too wanted to take a three-month break from work before he joins RC17. During the success bash of Peddi last night in Shilpakala Vedika, a heap of fans wanted Sukumar to reveal about RC17. He immediately responded saying that he would not say any update about the film.

“RC17 Right? Got it. I won’t say anything about the film. I don’t like to reveal about the film. You can imagine. Sorry and Love you fans” told Sukumar. In the past Allu Arjun’s Cheppanu Brother comment went viral all over and Sukumar too responded on a similar note when fans were eager to know about RC17. Sukumar may have a style of not revealing anything but he should have thought about the curiosity of the fans who were left in waiting mode for an update.

Ram Charan and Sukumar’s project is expected to roll early next year and it will be made on a record budget. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this prestigious film.